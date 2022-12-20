AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $167.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $123.21 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

