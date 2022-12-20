Amgen Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $104.89 million and approximately $39,626.12 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00006296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.04738504 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $62,753.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

