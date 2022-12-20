Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amplitude traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 9028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,750 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,672,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $16,249,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

