Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.80 ($10.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.25 ($5.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/13/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.00 ($9.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/12/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.51) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/8/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.25 ($5.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/2/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €9.80 ($10.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.25 ($5.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/7/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.70 ($8.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.55 ($9.10) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($9.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.80 ($8.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €4.75 ($5.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/24/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.50 ($9.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

ETR LHA traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €8.06 ($8.58). 2,994,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.19 and its 200-day moving average is €6.47. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of €8.07 ($8.59). The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

