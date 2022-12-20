Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at 11.09

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.09.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at 591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ AVDX opened at 9.30 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 78.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
