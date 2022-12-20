Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at 11.09

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at 591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,937 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 3,902.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 94,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 22.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 531,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 9.30 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 78.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.