Analysts Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target at $59.78

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

