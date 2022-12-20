Analysts Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) PT at $105.75

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

Get Denbury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 262.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 618,200 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,202,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 74.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,141,000 after purchasing an additional 556,348 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE DEN opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.