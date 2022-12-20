Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $11.73

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

JBLU stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

