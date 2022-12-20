Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $115.90

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

