Analyzing Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Unicharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Unicharm and Indra Sistemas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00 Indra Sistemas 2 3 1 0 1.83

Dividends

Indra Sistemas has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 156.52%. Given Indra Sistemas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indra Sistemas is more favorable than Unicharm.

Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Unicharm pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Indra Sistemas pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Indra Sistemas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Unicharm and Indra Sistemas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36% Indra Sistemas 4.61% 19.36% 3.60%

Risk & Volatility

Unicharm has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unicharm and Indra Sistemas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.33 $661.98 million $0.19 40.16 Indra Sistemas $4.01 billion 0.41 $169.62 million $0.48 9.58

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Indra Sistemas. Indra Sistemas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand; and masks under the Unicharm brands. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, Aiken Genki, and Neko Genki brands. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and energy transport and distribution network manufacture services; engineering and consultancy services for environment, transport, construction, water, and industry areas; and digital agency, web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, it researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical communication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

