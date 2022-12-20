AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 7.3%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 2,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

