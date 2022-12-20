Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock Holdings Decreased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 595,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FINS opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

