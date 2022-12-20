Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Tops $1,204.73 on Top Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $35.33 million and approximately $78,140.31 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,204.73 or 0.07144149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $904.40 or 0.05362352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00496705 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.59 or 0.29430026 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

