APENFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.68 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $125.70 million and $8.68 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

