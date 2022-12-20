Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $1.01 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00070686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021774 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

