AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $9.48

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.80. AppLovin shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 10,094 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.
AppLovin Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Insider Transactions at AppLovin
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.