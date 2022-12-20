AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $9.48

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.80. AppLovin shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 10,094 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,834,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.