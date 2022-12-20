Ardor Price Tops $0.0672 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.10 million and $7.36 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070592 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052886 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007940 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021941 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001516 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.