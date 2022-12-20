Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 262,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,433,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.24 million and a PE ratio of 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

