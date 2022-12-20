ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $372,411.24 and $9,441.52 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

