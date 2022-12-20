ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,791 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF accounts for 3.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.76% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 345.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 76,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

