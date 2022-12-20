ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

