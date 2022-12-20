ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFAV opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.