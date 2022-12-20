ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

