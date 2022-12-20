ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF makes up 3.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 76,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.