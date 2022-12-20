ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

