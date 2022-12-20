Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 3,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

