Arweave (AR) Price Hits $7.42 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $7.42 or 0.00043936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $247.89 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,895.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00600679 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00273640 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
