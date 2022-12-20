ASP Isotopes Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes’ (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 20th. ASP Isotopes had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
ASP Isotopes Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of ASPI opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
