ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 147.8%.

Shares of ATNI traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,219. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $705.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.34.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

