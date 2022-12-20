Augur (REP) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Augur has a market capitalization of $51.31 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00028180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
