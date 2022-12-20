Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. 1,202,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 356,098 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after acquiring an additional 827,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

