Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $77.06 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00040862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $688.77 million and $77.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014185 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036574 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00226210 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,810 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,810.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.82239166 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $83,115,971.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

