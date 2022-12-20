Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Hits $693.80 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $693.80 million and $74.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.96 or 0.00041288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,810 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,810.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.82239166 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $83,115,971.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

