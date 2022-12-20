Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 85,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,339,563 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Azul by 26.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 269.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 446,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Azul by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

