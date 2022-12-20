Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.