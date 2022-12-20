Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

