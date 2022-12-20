Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 11,493 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.