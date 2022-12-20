Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,689. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.68. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

