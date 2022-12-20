Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $179,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 709,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,362,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.