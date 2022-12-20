Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $2.52 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.63. 22,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,756. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

