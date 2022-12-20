Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $245,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $434.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.78 and its 200 day moving average is $364.16. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

