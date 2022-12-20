Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.