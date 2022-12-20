Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $5.98 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,346 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,956 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 2.6 %
ADBE traded up $8.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,089. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.88.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
