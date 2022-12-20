Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 3,580 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $210.97. 17,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,024. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

