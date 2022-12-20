Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 375 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AB shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,530. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.32.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

