Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.24. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Banco Macro Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $937.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

