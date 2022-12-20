Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.94. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 9,325 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 796,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 366,485 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

