Band Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00010080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.61 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Band Protocol

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

