Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 464,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,165,777. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

