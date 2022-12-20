Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Trading Down 0.3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.32 ($0.10). Approximately 31,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,777,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.10).

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.72. The stock has a market cap of £89.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

